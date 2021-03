A St. Patrick’s Day senior moment with the sights and sounds of Ireland.

Two high school seniors from the Rince Na Tiarna Dance Company performed at Molly Brannigan’s every half hour.

Lexi Mobilia and Caitlin O’Brien say this has become a tradition for them.

They said they wanted to perform and, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t want to miss two years in a row.

The St. Patrick’s Day crowd appreciated the entertainment