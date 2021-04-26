Iron Empire Clothing and Underdog BBQ join forces to hand out meals to those in need

Two local companies are teaming up to put dinner on the table for those in need.

Iron Empire Clothing and Underdog BBQ are joining together to hand out 50 meals to people stopping by the Erie Free Store today.

The event is part of the restaurant’s Erie Love Drop Program.

The restaurant finds a sponsor to pay for the meals before giving them to the recipient of the sponsor’s choice.

The owner of Iron Empire Clothing said that events like these are important to everyone involved.

“If it wasn’t for this community and the support that we receive, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. I’ve been saying since day one six years ago, the larger my company gets, the more we’re going to be able to give back and continue giving to our community,” said RJ Messenger, Owner of Iron Empire Clothing.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can reach out to an employee at Underdog BBQ for more information.