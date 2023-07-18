(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Iron Empire Clothing announced on Facebook it will be closing its retail location in the Millcreek Mall.

According to the post, Iron Empire stated the location’s final day will be Sunday, July 23 after not being able to work out a resolution for a new space and will not be re-opening another store after the mall location closes.

There will be a 40% off “everything” sale on all retail inventory this week as they sell off fixtures, equipment, and more.

The post reads in part:

“This is a sudden and difficult decision we had to make, but instead of looking at this as a negative situation, we are going to use this time to step back, take some time, and figure out what’s next.”

The company also announced that Creative Imprint Systems will take over their current and future customers for custom screen printing while they complete remaining orders for custom screen prints.

Iron Empire Clothing’s location on West 12th Street remains open and customers can still order clothing on the Iron Empire website.