Iron Empire Clothing holds grand opening

If you’re looking for some new clothing attire, Iron Empire has you covered.

Iron Empire Clothing has a new location on Erie’s west side. The business celebrated it’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting and a speech from Mayor Joe Schember. The clothing store grew with the help of a former Erie maintenance worker and Glenn Stearns from Undercover Billionaire. The new store is open next to Iron Oxygen Fitness and features athletic and casual clothing.

“I always tell people that we’re not in the business of making clothes, were in the business of trying to change lives through the brand, the messaging, what it stands for, and people who wear it.” said R.J. Messenger, Owner of Iron Empire Clothing.

If you didn’t get the chance to stop by, Iron Empire will be open tomorrow from 9:00am until 3:00pm