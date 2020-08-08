Ironstone Meadery uses sales to provide aid to the homeless in the area

A unique drinking experience in southern Erie County can also help provide aid to the homeless.

The Ironstone Meadery over on Tate Road is now offering ten percent of all of their sales this week to help buy clothing for the homeless.

Due to safety concerns during this pandemic, organizations that help clothe the less fortunate are looking for financial contributions.

The owner said that sales have been brisk and also believes that the community is only as good as they treat the at risk citizens.

“A lot of people tend to forget that there are a lot of people out there way less fortunate than any of us out there. We have to look out for those people who struggle,” said Rick Konkol, Owner of Ironstone Meadery.

Konkol is hoping for a big turn out soon to cap off a great week of giving.