Ironstone Meadery using sales to provide aid to area homeless

A unique drinking experience in southern Erie County can help provide aid to the homeless.

The Ironstone Meadery on Tate Road is offering 10% of all sales this week to help buy clothing for the homeless.

Due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations that help clothe the less fortunate are looking for financial contributions. The owner says sales this week have been brisk, and believes the community is only as good as they treat the at-risk citizens.

“A lot of people tend to forget that there are a lot of people out there way less fortunate than any of us out there. We have to look out for those people who struggle.” said Rick Konkol, owner of Ironstone Meadery.

Konkol is hoping for a big turnout on Saturday to cap off a great week of giving.