Ironworkers strike rep says Erie Strayer has cut workers’ insurance

It’s day five of the Erie Strayer ironworkers strike as the workers seek a change in pay and dental insurance.

According to Tracy Cutright, the representative for Iron Workers 851, their health insurance has now been cut off.

Cutright said Erie Strayer sent out a letter to striking workers, informing them of the decision to cease insurance coverage. Cutright believes the move is an unfair labor practice because the workers are still under contract.

“They knew with their bargaining techniques there was a time that was going to come that there will be a strike,” said Cutright. “So, they were prepared for that they probably had their written letters written out they just had to put a date on it but it’s a technique to put economic pressure on our members.”

Cutright said lawyers are involved.

