Iroquois High School holds used book sale

If you are looking for a good weekend read, Iroquois High School has you covered.

Students apart of the Iroquois Honor Society held a gently used book sale today.

There are more than a thousand books to choose from for a small price including drama, sci-fi and horror tales.

The book sale looks to give students and residents the chance to swap books for a small price.

“For people that can’t go and buy books all the time and go to the library, this gives them the opportunity to get books and educate themselves on topics that are in the books and to enjoy reading,” said Paige Hepp, student at Iroquois High School.

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to Iroquois Book Club.