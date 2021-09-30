Iroquois Library to partially close Friday for scheduled repairs

The Iroquois Avenue Branch Library will be closed for a partial day on Friday, October 1st, according to a news release.

The work will involve scheduled water line repairs. According to Erie County Public Library officials, Erie Water Works has advised that work is expected to be complete by noon.

The scheduled repairs was initially caused by a water main break on September 29th. The Iroquois Branch Library was closed that afternoon.

If there are any changes to the opening time or any operations for the day, it will be announced on the Erie County Public Library Facebook page.

