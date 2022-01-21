Iroquois School District awarded nearly $25,000 grant to fund security equipment

A grandmother in Virginia is looking for answers after her 7-year-old grandson woke up alone in a bus barn, and then tried to walk back to school. (Getty Images)

State Rep. Pat Harkins announced that students and staff in the Iroquois School District will benefit from a $24,500 grant awarded to fund security equipment.

The funding was awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education under the competitive 2021=22 Safe Schools Targeted Grants program.

Schools need to be safe, supportive places where students and staff feel secure and protected. The funding awarded today will ensure that schools in the Iroquois School District have the resources to maintain that environment so teachers and kids can go about the business of teaching and learning, unbothered by fear or safety concerns State Rep. Pat Harkins (D) Erie County

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

These grants are part of a package of $8 million in competitive grants awarded across Pennsylvania. You can click here for more information.