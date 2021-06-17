Iroquois School District Food Truck Festival returns

The summer just seems to keep getting better, and here’s another reason why.

The Iroquois School District have announced the return of their Food Truck Festival, this year’s being the fourth annual affair.

The festival will include a wide array of local food trucks as well as an amazing lineup of music acts, headlined by The Groove.

The daylong in-person event will happen Saturday, July 10th at the former GE Fields from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Advance tickets are $15 and sales will be capped at 2,500 people.