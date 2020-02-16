Iroquois School District Foundation announces dates for third annual Erie Food Truck Festival

Iroquois School District Foundation announced that it will host the third annual Erie Food Truck Festival.

The festival will be held on Saturday June 6th and go from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the former G.E. Fields on Water & Main Streets in Lawrence Park.

Last year at the annual Taste of Erie event, the proceeds from the Erie Food Truck Festival were presented to sustain the Lawrence Park Safety Town program.

A check for $5,000 was presented to the 50-year-old program which runs through a long-standing partnership between Lawrence Park Township Police, The Lawrence Park Lions Club and Iroquois School District.

Safety town is a free week long summer program that educates registered incoming kindergarten students in the Iroquois School District, about the rules and practice of safety inside and outside of their homes.

“For 50-years, Safety Town has been a staple in the education of our young children’s lives, and this generous donation will sustain it for at least another decade. Hundreds of Iroquois families and community members volunteer to make the Food Truck Festival happen each year, which makes this such a meaningful investment,” said Tammy Benovic, Safety Town Coordinator for Iroquois School District.

The Erie Food Truck Festival will once again feature local fare provided by local food truck operators, as well as an amazing daylong lineup of local bands.

This will be a day of food, fun and entertainment. Musical acts, as well as the food truck lineup will be announced soon.

“With the immeasurably valuable support of more than 150 community volunteers buoying this tremendous event, the Foundation was able to launch this county-wide event and make a sustaining investment in the students of the Iroquois School District. Even facing an epic weather event, nearly 3,000 people showed up to last year’s Erie Food Truck Festival, and when folks see this day-long musical lineup, we expect they will all be back,” said Food Truck Festival Chairperson and Iroquois School District Board Member, Kate Philips.

The Festival has been organized to benefit the Iroquois School District Foundation, a non profit organization that serves to enhance the educational opportunities for all District students.