Iroquois School District purchases air purifying technology

As school districts around the area continue to battle COVID-19, one superintendent invested in technology that cleans the air.

Iroquois School District superintendent Shane Murray made the decision to buy air purification technology with their COVID-19 money.

This technology is in air ducts as well as portable machines to make sure that more areas are continuously being cleaned.

“It takes the oxygen water molecules out of the air and converts them into powerful, air-cleaning molecules, the same exact molecules that we find in our outside air.” said Arnold Becker, COO of Pure Air Solutions.

“We are confident that we are going to see a reduction in absentees and, most importantly, being able to keep our human capital, our faculty, and staff at work.” said Shane Murray, Superintendent of the Iroquois School District.

Murray says this is was a smart investment to keeping kids in school in a safe environment for everyone.

