The United Way of Erie County is partnering with the Iroquois School District to provide students safer routes as they head to school.

Those leading the charge said they’re hoping to crack down on non-academic barriers that get in the way of student attendance.

The United Way has installed more than 100 signs around the Iroquois School District to help students get to school safer.

They’re the first non-city district in Erie County to begin the initiative, joining five pilot schools in the city who partake in the safer walking route.

School leaders said that they’ll do whatever they can to keep kids coming to school, as when students aren’t in the classroom, they aren’t learning.

“We sent so many people home because they had COVID symptoms, stay home for 10 days, work online. Well, we realized that kids weren’t doing that, but we also have conditioned people that being here isn’t as important as it really is. What we’ve discovered is that if a kid misses five days of school, the impact is immense in the classroom,” said Shane Murray, superintendent of the Iroquois School District.

According to district statistics, nearly 82 percent of Iroquois elementary students walk to bus stops along busy streets with many having to find a way to cross.

Those students could have a long walk to the bus stop or a long walk from home.

There are many external barriers that can get in the way of a child’s education, officials hope that this effort helps to break down those barriers.

“What are some of those other non-academic barriers that are keeping them from learning and achieving the success that they can? It could be behavioral mental health support, English as a second language, so there are a lot of other non-academic barriers,” said Laurie Root, president of United Way of Erie County.

The United Way said that this a big step in the right direction in helping students and parents feel comfortable about sending their kids to school.

“We hope that it expands, and we expect to get this out to our other community schools as well,” Root went on to say.