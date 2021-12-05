Irving Berlin’s White Christmas hits the stage at the Erie Playhouse

The Erie Playhouse is getting into the holiday spirit with the showing of their holiday play Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

A full audience was in attendance for the matinee show that is based on the 1954 movie starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye.

The play tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a Vermont Inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process.

White Christmas is only the second play to take stage at the Erie Playhouse since it reopened in September.

“The audience response has been wonderful. We’ve had great audiences. We require people to be vaccinated and be masked and people don’t seem to have a problem too much with meeting that requirement,” said Richard Davis, Producing Director at the Erie Playhouse.

The Erie Playhouse added more dates for the play in December.

