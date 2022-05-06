A developer is backing out of purchasing Erie’s former Irving Elementary School and the school will no longer be turned into low income senior housing.

An Ohio-based firm, Woda Cooper, backed out of the purchase after the company was unable to obtain financial approvals.

The 125-year old building is back on the market. Representatives with the Erie School District said this won’t have an effect on the budget.

“Yes, it would have been nice to have the dollars and to really get it off our rolls and have that property get used again. That’s really the more disappointing thing is that the property is just going to sit there now and nobody is putting it back, giving it back to the community and really turning it into something else,” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations with the Erie School District.

Representatives with the district said they remain hopeful a party will purchase the property.