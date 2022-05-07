A developer is now backing out of purchasing Erie’s former Irving Elementary School.

An Ohio based firm, Woda Cooper, backed out of the purchase after the company was unable to obtain financial approvals.

The 125 year old building is back on the market and the Erie School District representatives said that this won’t have an affect on the budget.

“Yes it would have been nice to have the dollars and to really get it off our rolls, and to have that property get used again. That’s really the more disappointing thing is that the property is just going to sit there now, and nobody is putting it back, giving it back to the community, and really turning it into something else,” said Neil Brockman from the Erie School District.

Erie School District representatives remain hopeful that a party will purchase the property.