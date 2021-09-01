Is it pumpkin spice season yet? Survey says people want fall flavor year-round

Pumpkin spice lattes are flavored with the classic pumpkin pie spices — cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice, though cloves and cardamom are also common.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) What would you do to have pumpkin spice offered as a flavor of your favorite food or beverage year-round?

To promote their new pumpkin spice glazed turkey breast, The Honey Baked Ham Company partnered with OnePoll, a market research company, to ask America that very question. The results were tallied from 2,003 responses during the week of Aug. 12-18 and showed people love the classic fall flavor.

27% would give up their smart phone for a year

27% of people would go a month without Internet access

28% would shave their head bald

30% would give up social media for a month

