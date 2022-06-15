(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest gun violence in schools has prompted reviews around the country demanding gun law reform.

Some states, like Ohio, are giving school employees easier access to carry guns in schools, which supporters say can be a line of legitimate defense in a live shooter scenario.

Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano also has introduced similar legislation. However, Rich Askey, the President of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said he thinks that more guns in schools is not the answer.

“The problems begins with the fact that people are bringing guns into schools. The answer isn’t to bring even more guns into schools. We need to remember that education is so important that, our kids, this is just the wrong environment for our kids to be educated in,” said Rich Askey, President of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

Local school districts will still have the final say as to if educators will be permitted. The Mayor of Cleveland has already announced that they will not be utilizing this new policy, but many schools in rural settings will.

According to Erie County Sheriff Chris Campanelli, 80% of fatal officer-involved shootings in the field are done by their own weapon. This begs the question…are educators going to be able to maintain a proper level of safety?

“The training that teachers are doing is a different type of training than law enforcement is getting. Teachers are being trained how to lock doors and protect children. They’re not being trained with firearms and firearm safety. I think in that situation, I mean, it could be a nightmare,” said Chris Campanelli, Erie County Sheriff.