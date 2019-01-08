Is shutdown affecting call outs on major airlines? Video

With the government shutdown threatening paychecks nationwide, many TSA officers are calling in sick. According to the TSA, it's not unusual for officers to call out after the holidays.

TSA says its screeners have not yet missed a paycheck under the government shutdown. Long lines at La Guardia Airport in New York on Sunday evening raised concerns about staffing shortages.

But, should Erie locals be concerned about this issue as well?

Executive Director of the Erie Airport, Derek Martin, says, "...there have been no delays or any call outs here at the Erie Airport. All planes have left on time and on schedule. "

Other federal government workers in aviation are also set to work without pay like air traffic controllers.

