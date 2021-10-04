Is your dog the ‘coolest’ dog? Enter your dog to win the title of ‘Coolest Dog 2021’

Is your dog the “coolest” dog?

Two local shelters are coming together to raise money in a “cool” way.

Fontaine Glenn was live Monday morning, joined by Diane Lazette of Community Shelter Services, with more.

You can enter your dog to win the title of “Coolest Dog 2021” and help the ANNA Shelter and the Community Shelter Services at the same time.

The top dog will have a draft beer named after them at the Brewerie at Union Station.

The entry fee is $10, which includes 10 votes for your dog. All online votes are $1 a piece.

The money being raised goes towards both shelters to help the homeless and animals in need.

“As I said, during the winter months it’s going to get brutally cold and to be able to bring them in, serve them a hot meal, bring the dogs in at the same time, we can even save lives,” said Diane Lazette, Community Shelter Services.

Voting is open through Oct. 15.

Click here to nominate your dog as the “coolest” dog.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists