Italian Festival kicks of in Little Italy

A long standing tradition kicks off in Little Italy. David Belmondo was live this morning from the Saint Paul Church on whats to come at this year’s Italian Fest.

The set up is complete, and all that’s left to do is enjoy what the festival has to offer. The Saint Paul Italian Festival will feature traditional music, food, along with games, and a pasta eating competition.

People also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise showing off their Italian pride.

Organizers said the weekend long festival does more than showcase Italian heritage, it also brings the community together.

“There’s a lot of hugging, people coming by, and they say ‘hello’ and they may meet you for the first time, or 50th time, but everyone’s open to having a fun time,” said Gerard Necastro, Organizer.

The proceeds from the festival benefit Saint Paul Church. For a schedule of events and activities you can visit their Facebook page.