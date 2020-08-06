Italian Festival to take place as virtual and drive-thru event

Saint Paul’s Italian Festival will be happening in a different way this year, but the festival’s traditional foods will still be served.

Yoselin Person had the chance to see what’s cooking and what will be different in this year’s festival. She was live from the kitchen at St. Paul’s with more.

This year the festival will be a virtual and drive-thru event that you can enjoy.

If you love all the great Italian food that is served, it’s back again this year, including the festival’s famous meatballs. A secret sauce is used on the meatballs for Saint Paul’s Italian Festival.

The festival is a long standing tradition in Erie. Many of the volunteers say they are glad the festival is still happening.

‘This is how we built our parish family, so to us it’s important. That’s why we wanted to continue the tradition even though it’ll be different this year,” said Timothy NeCastro, festival worker, Saint Paul’s Church.

There are several volunteers preparing at least 4,000 meatballs and other foods. So, the silent killer won’t stop this 40 year celebration. Many say even though there won’t be a huge gathering, at least they are able to work with a few people while preparing hundreds of orders.

“This is like a big reunion here sometimes we don’t see these people maybe once a year and it’s always at the festival,” said Ron DiVecchio, chairman, Saint Paul’s Italian Festival.

There will be a drive-thru to pick up the meals and of course you may recognize some familiar faces while picking up your order.

“The food is good. We’re going to have some good food. Everything is homemade, so we’re anxious to serve,” said DiVecchio.

You can still place your orders. You can find more information on Saint Paul’s Italian Festival on Facebook and online.