Isn’t it a beautiful day in the neighborhood?

Mister Rogers would certainly think so.

The iconic Mister Rogers Neighborhood show premiered on this date back in 1968.

Mister Rogers captivated audiences for decades with his music, his friendly neighbors, the magical neighborhood of make believe and his kindness.

You probably have a special connection with the show from your childhood or as a parent watching with your child.

