It’s a sign summer is coming to an end: Thursday is the last day to grab food from Sara’s Restaurant

With the cooler temperatures coming, Sara’s doors are closing for the season.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Sara’s on the last day of the season, joined by owner Sean Candela.

Community favorite Sara’s is closing for the season, so it’s your final chance to come down to Presque Isle and get something to eat, at least until next summer.

During the 2020 season, Sara’s was forced to switch to drive-thru only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season, Sara’s was able to open in-person dining, along with its drive-thru.

However, towards the end of the season, labor shortages caused the restaurant to go back to drive-thru only and operate on shortened hours.

On the last day of the season, Sara’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. dine-in and drive-thru.

