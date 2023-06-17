AHN offered a bi-yearly event that doctors encourage anyone eligible to participate in.

Allegheny Health Network held free cancer screenings Saturday. This event was open to the public and health insurance was not required.

Screenings that were offered included breast mammography, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, and more.

One AHN doctor tells us 1 out of every 2 individuals is going to be diagnosed with a cancer, so it’s important to get a yearly screening.

“All too often do I see people come into my department and ask, ‘doc what could I have done to prevent this colon or rectal cancer?’,” said Dr. James Betler, vice chief of radiation oncology at Allegheny Health Network. “We don’t charge anybody, we don’t care what insurance you have. It’s about the patients. Not about billing or insurance.”

The next free screening will be held on September 16.