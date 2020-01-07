It’s almost time for Girl Scout Cookie season

The Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania have announced they will launch the 2020 Girl Scout cookie season on January 10th.

Girl Scouts are announcing a new lemon cookie this year—Lemon-Ups—that will replace Savannah Smiles.

They are also adding new packaging that emphasizes what the cookie program is all about.

Packaging will feature images of current Girl Scouts taking part in the diverse experiences available to members—from camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities.