It’s apple cider season at Godfrey Run Farm

‘Tis the season for apple cider, and Godfrey Run Farm is filling the jugs.

It’s an annual tradition on this date at Godfrey Run Farm in Lake City. Gary Faulkner and his crew start pressing apples for some delicious apple cider.

Faulkner began just before 8 a.m. this morning and has eight bins of apples to “squeeze” into cider. He uses a blend of Jersey Macs, Ginger Gold and Viking apples.

Faulkner says he’s been making cider at his West Lake Road location for the past 10 years, but has been making cider and growing apples for the past 41 years.