After several weeks of generally good air quality, the wind fields combined with the increased coverage of the Canadian wildfires have once again created unhealthy air quality for our region. Air quality will most likely remain at or above 150 for the day. This is “Unhealthy” for all individuals. If you are in general good health, listen to your body if you exert yourself. If you feel shortness of breath, scratchy throat, or itchy eyes, slow down or stop the activity and rest. If you suffer from cardiac and/or respitory distress, stressing yourself today is not recommended. Stay indoors (especially if you have serious conditions) and run the AC or an indoor fan if possible. Conditions could stay this way tonight into tomorrow. Will update daily on this.