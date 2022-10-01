It’s homecoming weekend at Gannon University as the school welcomes back former alumni to campus.

The Golden Knights football team faced off at noon against Seton Hill as graduates tailgated and enjoyed life in downtown Erie.

The president of Gannon told us what it means to reunite older generations of alumni with current students.

“All sharing their stories of what it was like when they were here… back in the 60s there were two buildings, and now you’ve got 50 buildings. So much going on, on campus. You look at the environment here with almost 1,000 people back for homecoming and it’s pretty tough not to get wrapped up in all the energy,” said Keith Taylor, president, Gannon University.

Gannon’s president said they are looking forward to a great homecoming weekend and rest of the academic year.