It’s Hurst Day! Mercyhurst cancels classes to hold scavenger hunt for students

All day classes are canceled for Mercyhurst students Monday… instead a school-wide scavenger hunt is taking place for students.

Many students are dressed up, spending the day discovering clues and the history of the campus.

The president of the university says the purpose of this is for mental health and building the Mercyhurst spirit. She says the Scavenger Hunt helps students identify historic pasts of the schools.

She also says this event brings key factors of the school’s history. There will be tons of prizes later on Monday for those who unlock the most clues.

