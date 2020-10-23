It’s Johnny Heubel Day in Millcreek Township

It’s Johnny Heubel Day in Millcreek Township!

Family, friends and teammates of the McDowell Trojan Football Player gathered at the township building today to mark the occasion.

Heubel suffered a traumatic brain injury during a McDowell Prep Football Game in September.

A #23 Strong Campaign is sweeping the township as friends, family and local businesses support the Heubel family through his recovery.

Today, Picasso’s Sandwich Shop at the Millcreek Mall is offering a percentage of sales to provide financial assistance to the family. 

And Great Clips is offering $2 from every haircut to the cause today through Sunday.

For more details you can visit the Heubel Strong 23 Facebook Page.

