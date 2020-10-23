It’s Johnny Heubel Day in Millcreek Township!

Family, friends and teammates of the McDowell Trojan Football Player gathered at the township building today to mark the occasion.

Heubel suffered a traumatic brain injury during a McDowell Prep Football Game in September.

A #23 Strong Campaign is sweeping the township as friends, family and local businesses support the Heubel family through his recovery.

Today, Picasso’s Sandwich Shop at the Millcreek Mall is offering a percentage of sales to provide financial assistance to the family.

And Great Clips is offering $2 from every haircut to the cause today through Sunday.

For more details you can visit the Heubel Strong 23 Facebook Page.