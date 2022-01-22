It’s karate time: King Cobra Karate open style tournament returns to Bayfront Convention Center

An open style karate tournament kicked off at the Bayfront Convention Center on January 22nd to showcase martial arts skills.

Participants traveled from all over to perform for judges for the King Cobra Karate’s 45th open style tournament.

The organization did not hold an event last year due to COVID safety guidelines.

Those in charge are happy to be back in action this year with the event taking place.

“It feels really good to be back and it’s kind of like riding a bike. Once you hold one of these events it’s just like getting right back on and doing it again,” said Hillary Weston, Tournament Co-Promoter, Owner, and Instructor of King Cobra Karate.

Weston recalls the competition flowing smoothly with competitors finding their rhythm after taking a year off.