The Erie Catholic Diocese released a preliminary plan for major changes to parishes in Erie County.

Nothing will be finalized until next April, but the proposed changes include mergers and/or partnerships affecting 30 parishes around the county.

For some of the parishes, the plan would mean the end of Sunday masses. Those include St. Andrew, Holy Rosary and Mount Calvary.

With this being a preliminary plan, the bishop said it’s most important for people to educate themselves and consider discussion.

“The main thing is that they don’t lose hope and don’t become discouraged. It’s still one faith, one church, one baptism. It may not be the same building, but we’re all a part of that one faith,” said Rev. Lawrence Persico, bishop of the Diocese of Erie.

For the next month, parishioners can fill out a survey on the diocese website here.