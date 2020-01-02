It’s the most popular day of the year for gyms

A popular place to go to today is the gym.

Many people are working towards their resolutions early by hitting the gym whether it’s getting in that first workout of the year (and decade) or to just sign up.

If you’re someone looking to get your fitness game on in 2020, it’s important to remember to go at your own pace and not to overdo it when working out.

Hitting the gym for the first time is often the most difficult hurdle to jump, but just using a treadmill for 20 minutes can get you heated up and ready for more.

Finding a workout buddy or a personal trainer can help with knowledge and sticking to your goals.

If you have any questions about gym equipment or what’s best to do, you can always fin a personal trainer at your gym and ask.