UPDATE: This article was updated from its original posting after the letter was sent to UE presidents

More than 1,400 Wabtec employees walked off the job and onto the picket line in Lawrence Park Thursday night.

Union members were walking the picket line in solidarity after voting to reject what Wabtec was calling it’s last, best and final offer.

So, what does this mean for the locomotive plant, It’s employees and the Erie Community?

The decision to go on strike came just before 7 p.m. The response from union members to head to the picket lines was immediate.

Energy levels were high as UE Local 506 and 618 have voted to strike. President of UE 506 said the vote to strike was overwhelming.

He said the union was threatened by Wabtec when company officials said they would move 275 jobs out of the plant.

“They wanted to negotiate with threats and intimidation, and they wanted to intimidate the members, and threaten them and continue their abusive behavior in the plant and members had enough of that,” said Scott Slawson, president of UE Local 506.

A letter sent to UE presidents stated that if the union accepted its sixth company proposal, Wabtec wouldn’t move those 275 jon.

UE’s 506 and 618 represent some 1400 workers, making the decision to strike all the more difficult.

“It is a sacrifice. It’s a very difficult decision to make. Everybody’s place in life is different at that moment in time, but I’ll go back to the fact when you look at the way that they feel because of the way that they’ve been treated over the past four years,” Slawson said.

And although Wabtec has previously said it’s June 10 offer would be its last, best and final offer, moments after union workers walked off the job, the company released a statement saying in part:

“We are disappointed that the UE decided to engage in a strike at this time rather than return to the bargaining table.”

“You hope for their sake that the company comes to its senses very quickly and comes back to the bargaining table and says, ‘let’s figure this thing out what are the key issues’ and actually listen this time,” Slawson went on to say.

But according to Wabtec’s statement, the company remains willing to work with the union to finalize a new agreement with one caveat.

“Any agreement must allow the company to remain competitive for existing and future business.”

Slawson said members are in this for the long haul, adding the company underestimated and has undervalued its employees.

“It’s time to fight and that fight is going to be fought together. We’re 1400 strong in our membership. They do a really good job of standing together and I think the company very, very much underestimated that,” Slawson declared.

Wabtec leaders calling the union’s decision to strike “unfortunate” but say they remain willing to negotiate but for now these union members are taking a stand.