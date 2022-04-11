Pennsylvania’s Public Sector could soon see enhanced workplace safety standards.

On April 11, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the state is partnering with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study the feasibility of extending the protections of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, otherwise known as OSHA, to public sectors.

The bill was introduced in the state legislature 16 years ago by Representative Pat Harkins following the death of an EMTA maintenance worker.

Supporters of the bill said that everyone should have workplace safety protection regardless of who they work for.

“You drive through Harrisburg and see men and women collecting trash on a trash truck. In my township in Lower Paxton you’ll see Waste Management. Now same truck, drivers, people doing the same job, one has OSHA, one doesn’t. What’s the difference? The employer,” said Richard Bloomingdale, AFL-CIO President.

The feasibility study is expected to be completed this fall.