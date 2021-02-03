IUP’s Imagine Unlimited Campaign shatters fundraising record, raises more than $81 million

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Imagine Unlimited Campaign has raised a record breaking amount during the pandemic.

The IUP Imagine Unlimited fundraising campaign raised $81.36 million, shattering the $75 million goal set in April 2018, ending the campaign $6.13 million above goal and six months early.

$81.36 million was raised by almost 63,700 donations from more than 22,000 donors.

More than $430,000 was raised in the last nine months for the Student Assistance Fund (originally the Emergency Response Fund) for students affected by the pandemic. More than 450 students received assistance from this fund to help them to continue their studies.

The campaign includes two gifts of more than $7 million and nine gifts ranging between $1 million and $6.9 million, with 21,943 gifts of $25,000 or less.

The average gift amount has increased over 84.5% from 2015 to 2020. Student giving has also continued to increase, with total student giving in 2015 at 391, compared to 1,062 student gifts in 2020, a 171% increase.

Imagine Unlimited exceeded all previous fundraising campaigns staged by the university by more than $35 million and included the university’s largest one-time gifts in its history:

$23 million from alumni Dr. John and Char Kopchick

and $7 million from alumni Tim and Deb Cejka

Prior to these two gifts, the university’s largest one-time donation was $2.5 million from alumnus Robert Cook in May 2009 to establish the Cook Honors College.

“When we announced in April 2018 that the goal for Imagine Unlimited would be increased from $40 million to $75 million, it was in recognition of the commitment and affection that our alumni and friends have for this university,” William (Bill) Madia and Audrey DeLaquil Madia, co-chairs of the Imagine Unlimited Campaign, said.

“We have been overwhelmed – but not surprised – by the generosity of our donors and the hard work of our volunteers and staff,” Bill Madia said. “Our donors have been very clear about the impact that IUP has had on their lives, and the resulting necessity they feel to support current and future students because of how IUP has changed their lives.

“Despite a global pandemic, and the financial challenges it created, our alumni and friends never faltered in their support of IUP and our students. In fact, alumni – many who were new donors – stepped up with concerns and gifts to help our students and university through the pandemic,” he said.

Campaign priorities include: