Jaci Velasquez speaks at 12th annual “Rejoice, Refresh, Renew” Women’s Conference held at Grace Church

Hundreds of women are coming together to hear from Grammy nominated artist Jaci Velasquez.

The 12th annual “Rejoice, Refresh, Renew” Women’s Conference is being held at Grace Church.

Velasquez has made 16 number one hits in her career so far, in addition to being an advocate and voice for our community.

Rejoice, refresh, renew. That’s what more than 400 women are taking part in at the 12th annual WCTL Women’s Conference.

Some women are even refreshing their spirit by listening to H Grammy nominated artist Jaci Velasquez’s uplifting advice.

“As females, we have challenges. We have struggles and sometimes it feels like we’re the only ones facing something. Sometimes we feel like islands, but isn’t it good to know that someone else is going through it too,” said Jaci Velasquez, Speaker at WCTL Women’s Conference.

The jam packed conference brings women together while learning spiritual ways to conquer hardships.

Velasquez has gone through her own hardships including raising a child with a disability.

The sessions also included an array of relationship and family advice.

“If you have been through a trial or something that’s been difficult, somebody else can learn from that mistake you might have made in your life. It’s so beautiful when women can come together and hold each other up and be strong together,” said Velasquez.

Women we spoke to say Jaci’s message is uplifting and an important take away for our community.

“I think it’s incredible when we come out and we’re just brutally honest about what our expectations for life are and how God kind of turns it upside down to teach us the lessons,” said Selina Uglow, women’s conference attendee.

For other women, it’s knowing they have a neighbor to turn to.

“It reaches out to everyone in that room, to say that we’re here for each other and sometimes you just need that little bit of a boost,” said cathy Thompson, women’s conference attendee.

During the conference, women also had the chance to ask questions about relationship and family advice.