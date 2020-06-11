Jack Hanna to retire from Columbus Zoo at end of 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW); (FOX8)– Beloved animal advocate Jack Hanna will retire from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium at the end of this year, the zoo announced on Thursday.

Hanna, 73, will keep his title of director emeritus as he spends more time with his wife Suzi and their family.

“Our 42 years at the Columbus Zoo have been the best of our lives—we’ve raised our daughters here and had the honor of revitalizing our Zoo alongside a great team while being advocates for wildlife worldwide. We look forward to supporting the Columbus Zoo for many years to come,” Hanna said in a news release.

The Columbus Zoo plans to celebrate his contributions to the community and to wildlife.

The man in khaki, @JungleJackHanna, is channeling his energy into a new role. The Columbus Zoo and the Hanna family are announcing Jack’s retirement at the end of the year. We look forward to celebrating his legacy in the coming months! More: https://t.co/cnijnjKh8v pic.twitter.com/SG4qaC9IBI — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) June 11, 2020

“Jack has inspired many people to learn and care about a variety of species around the world, resulting in positive impacts on wildlife and wild places. For Jack, that is the best legacy of all. I’m grateful to Jack for giving me and so many others the opportunity and vision to focus on conservation, animal welfare and people,” said Tom Stalf, Columbus Zoo CEO and president.

Hanna served as director of the Columbus Zoo from 1978 to 1992, before he became director emeritus. He’s authored 15 and hosted three syndicated shows, including “Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures.”

Over the years, he’s appeared on countless other shows, like “Good Morning America,” and “The Late Show with David Letterman” and become a frequent resource for news outlets, like CNN and Fox News.