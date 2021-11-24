Jack Sours named President of Presque Isle Downs and Casino

Presque Isle Downs and Casino announced on November 24th at Jack Sours has been named the new president and general manager.

Sours has 20 years of gaming experience and brings 16 years of leadership as a general manager working in a number of jurisdictions including Maine, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Mississippi.

In addition to his leadership roles, Sours brings experience in thoroughbred racetrack operations. His role at Presque Isle Downs and Casino will begin immediately subject to licensure and necessary approval of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

“Jack is a skilled operator and has a proven track record of developing impressive team member and guest loyalty. He is the ideal candidate to lead Presque Isle into its next phase of growth,” said Austin Miller, Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations for Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Currently Sours serves as Vice President and General Manager of Oxford Casino Hotel in Oxford, Maine.

“It’s incredibly exciting to bring my experience and passion for this industry to Presque Isle Downs and Casino. I’m thrilled to lead another great property in the Churchill Downs Incorporated portfolio, and am confident that with this talented team we can continue to grow the success of this unique property,” said Jack Sours, President and General Manager of Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

