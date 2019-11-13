Jack Turner has been indicted by a federal grand jury for robbing a West Side Kwik Fill gas station

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today that a man in custody for the theft of a vehicle and a suspect in a double murder in Crawford County has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Jack Elijah Turner, 21, has been indicted on charges of Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the indictment presented to the court, on August 11, 2019, Turner robbed a Kwik Fill gas station at 3360 West 38th Street in Erie at gunpoint.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Millcreek Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Turner has already been charged with the theft of a vehicle owned by his step mother, 49-year-old Shannon Whitman.

Turner is also a suspect in the deaths of Whitman and her 10-year-old son, who were found dead in a home along Route 198 in Guys Mills on August 10th.