Jack Turner is charged with two counts of homicide for killing his step mom and step brother, as well as burglary and theft

The Office of the District Attorney announced today that the Pennsylvania State Police have charged Jack Turner with criminal homicide, burglary, and theft.

21-year-old Jack Turner was apprehended in West Virginia in August 2019 after being wanted in Pennsylvania for a double homicide and theft of a vehicle. Michael Fulk lives in Guys Mills. “It’s a terrible tragedy I’m glad they got the guy,” he said.

Turner has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide for killing his step mother Shannon Whitman and his 10-year-old step brother Darrin Whitman. He is also charged with one count of burglary, and four counts of theft by unlawful taking.

It is alleged that the crimes took place at the home of Scott, Shannon and Darrin Whitman located at 13185 State Highway 198, Guys Mills. Turner is the son of Scott Whitman.