Jack Turner is charged with two counts of homicide for killing his step mom and step brother, as well as burglary and theft

The Office of the District Attorney announced today that the Pennsylvania State Police have charged Jack Turner with criminal homicide, burglary, and theft.

21-year-old Jack Turner was apprehended in West Virginia in August 2019 after being wanted in Pennsylvania for a double homicide and theft of a vehicle.

Turner has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide for killing his step mother Shannon Whitman and his 10-year-old step brother Darrin Whitman. He is also charged with one count of burglary, and four counts of theft by unlawful taking.

It is alleged that the crimes took place at the home of Scott, Shannon and Darrin Whitman located at 13185 State Highway 198, Guys Mills. Turner is the son of Scott Whitman.

“Today’s charges are the result of an almost two month investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Crawford County Office of District Attorney into the murders of Shannon Whitman and Darrin Whitman. Many Pennsylvania State Police troopers worked tirelessly during the investigation of these brutal murders. The members of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police should be commended for their excellent work in this case,” stated Crawford County District Attorney Francis J. Schultz.

Turner was initially charged on August 11, 2019, with the theft of the Whitman’s 2009 Lincoln MKS automobile and an arrest warrant was obtained.

“After an intensive manhunt for Turner, he was arrested in Charleston, West Virginia on August 14, 2019 by the Charleston Police Department” explained District Attorney Schultz. “The Pennsylvania State Police received a great deal of cooperation from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Titusville Police Department, the Millcreek Township Police Department in Erie, PA. , the Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office in St. Augustine, Florida and of course the Charleston Police Department. Good law enforcement requires teamwork and this case is a prime example of that,” stated DA Schultz.

After being arrested in Charleston, Turner waived extradition and was transported to the Crawford County Correctional Facility by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on August 28, 2019. Turner has been in the Crawford County Correctional Facility since his return to Crawford County.

Turner was preliminarily arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Rita J. Marwood via video conferencing.

“Turner is not eligible to be released on bail because he is charged with two counts of criminal homicide that carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if he is convicted. The Pennsylvania Constitution does not permit defendants who are charged with an offense for which the maximum sentence is life imprisonment to be bailable,” stated DA Schultz. DA Schultz added, “It is important to remember that the charges that have been filed against Jack Turner are merely accusations and that Turner is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”