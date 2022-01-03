Jaime Kinder becomes first female mayor of Meadville

The new mayor of Meadville was sworn in today, bringing new ideas to the community as well as diversity.

Jaime Kinder is not only the first woman to be the Mayor of Meadville, but also the first black woman as well.

Meadville gained a new mayor on Monday January 3rd. Jaime Kinder is replacing former Mayor Leroy Sterns.

“I am just really excited to serve and you know be a part of Meadville. I have been here my whole life,” said Jaime Kinder, Mayor of Meadville.

Kinder is the first woman and first black woman to be the mayor of Meadville. She said that it will help benefit the community.

“I think that it shows that people want to see that they want to be represented by people who look like them, who are fighting for them, who are exactly like them. We are all working class citizens. We are all here to make Meadville the best Meadville it can be,” said Kinder.

Even though Mayor Kinder was sworn in on Monday, she said that she already has some plans for this year.

“We are going to try to make our local government more transparent. Make sure everybody has a voice and a way to get a hold of someone in their local government,” said Kinder.

If more people are looking to get in touch with Kinder, she will be in the Meadville City Hall building twice a week along with members of city council.

In terms of what might happen during this pandemic, Kinder said that she hopes for more people to come together and listen to one another to get through it.