A bill introduced in the state House after the tragic death of an Erie man is heading to the Senate.

House Bill 299 — the Jake Schwab Worker Safety Bill — was approved by a vote of 116-85, and designed to extend the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) protections to public-sector workers.

Currently, public employers in Pennsylvania are not held to the same safety standards as private companies. State Representative Pat Harkins sponsored the bill.

It’s named for Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority mechanic Jake Schwab who was fatally injured on the job in 2014.