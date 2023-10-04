(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown man has been arrested after leading Chautauqua County law enforcement on a brief car chase and foot pursuit.

According to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department, the chase started when deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen out of the Jamestown, NY on Route 394 in the Village of Lakewood and Town of Harmony just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The suspect was able to avoid deputies but abandoned the vehicle a short while later at a residence near Bemus Point and proceeded to flee on foot with deputies being notified of the vehicle’s location shortly after.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene to track the suspect who was later apprehended by deputies and is now facing charges including reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief, driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful fleeing a police officer along with traffic violations.

Thankfully, no members of the public were injured during the pursuit. Deputies were assisted by New York State Police and Jamestown Police Department K-9 Unit.