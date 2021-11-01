Jamestown man arrested in Gerry for Halloween attack

GERRY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Halloween night for fighting with a Gerry resident.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Douglas L. Woodard, a 29-year-old Jamestown resident, after arriving at the victim’s home on Gerry-Ellington Road at 7:19 p.m. After an investigation, officers determined Woodard entered the home uninvited and a fight occurred.

Woodard was arrested for an aggravated family offense, 2nd degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, 4th degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and harassment.

Woodard was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail, pending arraignment. He will answer to his charges in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.

