(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators arrested a Jamestown man following the search of a hotel room.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators along with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Department SWAT and other members of the Jamestown Police executed a warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel (2800 N. Main Street) in Ellicott.

A 37-year-old Jamestown man was in the hotel room at the time of the search.

Investigators allegedly found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine, more than 15 grams of fentanyl, scales and packaging. They also reportedly found $663.

The man was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Jail for arraignment.