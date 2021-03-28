Jamestown mayor releases statement on passing of Council Member Vickey James

On Saturday March 27th, the mayor of Jamestown, New York along with council members were made aware that councilmember Victoria “Vickey” James passed away suddenly.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist released the following statement:

“Last night was a shock to our entire community with the loss of Vickye James. I share in our collective sadness as we mourn the loss of an icon for Jamestown. She was a councilmember who loved her community and fiercely advocated for our residents. Her decades of public service have made an impact on countless individuals that will continue well into the future.”

Jamestown Council President Tony Dolce said on the loss, “I am saddened by the sudden loss of our fellow councilmember Vickye James. Having served side by side with her for so many years, she was a rock in our community and fought tirelessly to represent every voice. Her loss leaves a giant hole in the fabric of our Council; however, her activism and passion will continue to live on. As one council, we all grieve and mourn the loss of our sitting councilmember.”

The City of Jamestown will work with the family to honor Councilmember James during this time

and will provide additional details as they become available.